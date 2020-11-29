Lions owner speaks about decision fire GM Quinn, coach Patricia

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions organization has parted ways with their general manager Bob Quinn, and head coach Matt Patricia. In three years under Patricia, the lions were 13-29-1, never made the playoffs, and finished in last place the first two years, and are on track to once again.

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke with reporters about the decision. One of the biggest questions was, after a year of fans calling for Quinn and Patricia to be fired, why was that decision made now?

“They’ve worked very hard, and tirelessly for this organization,” said Hamp. “It just clearly wasn’t working, and it wasn’t what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don’t know if there was an exact moment. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for several weeks, going back and forth deciding, and clearly the last couple of games had a lot to do with it.”

Going into last Sunday, the Lions were 4-5, with a chance to get above .500 and into the playoff picture. Instead, they are now 4-7, almost completely eliminated.

Hamp went on to say that there is no rush to fill the vacancies, as the team hopes to get it right this time.

