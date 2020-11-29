Advertisement

Lions owner speaks about decision fire GM Quinn, coach Patricia

(MGN)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions organization has parted ways with their general manager Bob Quinn, and head coach Matt Patricia. In three years under Patricia, the lions were 13-29-1, never made the playoffs, and finished in last place the first two years, and are on track to once again.

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke with reporters about the decision. One of the biggest questions was, after a year of fans calling for Quinn and Patricia to be fired, why was that decision made now?

“They’ve worked very hard, and tirelessly for this organization,” said Hamp. “It just clearly wasn’t working, and it wasn’t what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don’t know if there was an exact moment. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for several weeks, going back and forth deciding, and clearly the last couple of games had a lot to do with it.”

Going into last Sunday, the Lions were 4-5, with a chance to get above .500 and into the playoff picture. Instead, they are now 4-7, almost completely eliminated.

Hamp went on to say that there is no rush to fill the vacancies, as the team hopes to get it right this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer being investigated for fatal shooting in Marinette County
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Wintry conditions to begin in the western counties Sunday morning and progressing eastward as...
Shifting to a lake effect snow pattern Sunday as cold frontal system pushes through the U.P.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate a goal in an empty arena.
Playing and coaching hockey without fans
Great Lakes Hockey League logo
U.P.’s GLHL Teams Announce 2020-21 Schedule
Penn State defeats Michigan in the Big House for its first win of the season.
Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory
Huskies run offensive drills during a midweek practice.
Huskies eager to get back on the ice, get the offense rolling after tough opening series