Huskies eager to get back on the ice, get the offense rolling after tough opening series

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Hockey team was off this weekend, after their series against Northern Michigan University was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wildcats program.

That’s tough for the Huskies offense, who is eager to get back out on the ice, after scoring just one goal in two games against Lake Superior State University opening weekend. The squad looked good at practice this week, managing to find the back of the net on several occasions. But goals in practice, don’t always translate to the game.

“We’re a good offensive team, we have the capability to be a high scoring offense in the WCHA,” said Huskies forward Trenton Bliss. “I think it’s just about getting that confidence and it comes by doing the little things right, and getting one to come home.”

The Huskies are currently scheduled to play Minnesota State Mankato at home this upcoming weekend, but that series could be canceled due to an outbreak in the Mavericks program.

