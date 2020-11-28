UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 127 new coronavirus cases Saturday, while the state reported 8,080 new cases.

Along with those cases, statewide, there were 103 deaths, with four in Upper Michigan. That brings total cases statewide to 350,021, and total deaths to 9,036. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 10 cases



Baraga: (-10 cases) (Due to an MDHHS data entry error), 1 death



Chippewa: 28 cases



Delta: 18 cases



Dickinson: 25 cases, 1 death



Gogebic: 6 cases



Houghton: 14 cases



Iron: 6 cases



Keweenaw: 0 cases



Luce: 2 cases



Mackinac: 4 cases



Marquette: 29 cases, 1 death



Menominee: (-7 cases) (Due to an MDHHS data entry error) , 1 death



Ontonagon: 0 cases



Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,738 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,926 are considered recovered and 246 have resulted in death.

Out of the 202,848 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.53% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 28.

