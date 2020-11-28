Advertisement

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K

Current statewide recoveries are now at 165,269.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 127 new coronavirus cases Saturday, while the state reported 8,080 new cases.

Along with those cases, statewide, there were 103 deaths, with four in Upper Michigan. That brings total cases statewide to 350,021, and total deaths to 9,036. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 10 cases
  • Baraga: (-10 cases)(Due to an MDHHS data entry error), 1 death
  • Chippewa: 28 cases
  • Delta: 18 cases
  • Dickinson: 25 cases, 1 death
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 14 cases
  • Iron: 6 cases
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases
  • Luce: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 4 cases
  • Marquette: 29 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: (-7 cases) (Due to an MDHHS data entry error), 1 death
  • Ontonagon: 0 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,738 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,926 are considered recovered and 246 have resulted in death.

Out of the 202,848 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.53% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 28.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

