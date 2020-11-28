Sunny and mild start in the U.P. Saturday as system exits the region
Brief build in high pressure over the Upper Peninsula to keep skies mostly clear until Sunday afternoon
High pressure pattern to influence a mostly sunny and mild airmass over the U.P. throughout Saturday and early Sunday. Increasing cloudiness leading to the chance of rain and snow over the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon as the next system enters the region. The front exits the U.P. early Monday, setting up a north-south wind flow over Lake Superior to introduce the lake effect snow regime to start the new week.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild; SW breezes 10-15 mph, gusting over 20+ in the Keweenaw Peninsula
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain & snow in the afternoon
Highs: 30s
Monday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of snow
Highs: 20s
Overnight Lows: 10s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
Highs: 30
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun
Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
