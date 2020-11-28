Sunny and mild start in the U.P. Saturday as system exits the region

High pressure pattern to influence a mostly sunny and mild airmass over the U.P. throughout Saturday and early Sunday. Increasing cloudiness leading to the chance of rain and snow over the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon as the next system enters the region. The front exits the U.P. early Monday, setting up a north-south wind flow over Lake Superior to introduce the lake effect snow regime to start the new week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild; SW breezes 10-15 mph, gusting over 20+ in the Keweenaw Peninsula

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain & snow in the afternoon

Highs: 30s

Monday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of snow

Highs: 20s

Overnight Lows: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.