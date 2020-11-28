Advertisement

President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - President John F. Kennedy is being honored on the official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

The ornament featured Kennedy’s posthumous White House portrait. On the back are the dates of his brief term: 1961 to 1963.

At age 43, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States. Two years later, he was assassinated.

The ornament is available on the White House Historical Association website and costs about $25.

