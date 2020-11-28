Meister’s Tree Farm now open for Christmas tree shopping

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Meister’s Tree Farm opened its Christmas gift shop, tree lot and tree farm to the public Friday.

Mom and dad can shop around for their favorite tree while the kids can go meet Santa and Ms. Claus all in one stop.

The gift shop has now expanded with more Christmas gift options for guests to choose from. While, shopping there, hot apple cider is available to help keep customers warm.

Co-owner Katelyn Meister said the trees were strategically planted six feet apart so that everyone can maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks are also available for guests when they enter the gift shop.

She said she hopes their farm can bring joy for the holidays.

“Everyone can get outside and spend some time together, apart from everybody else, and really enjoy Christmas this year,” Meister said. “We need it.”

Meister plans on having the Christmas tree field open for the next three weeks.

