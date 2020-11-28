Advertisement

Hancock tree lighting brings out Santa, Christmas spirit

The city of Hancock lit their Christmas tree with an appearance from Santa Friday
The city of Hancock lit their Christmas tree with an appearance from Santa Friday(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock got into the Christmas spirit Friday night. They held their annual tree lighting and Santa’s workshop downtown with slight modifications this year due to COVID-19.

But Santa still made an appearance riding on a firetruck while his elves passed out goodie bags to kids in the city. Then he used his magic to light the tree at Memorial Park.

“Obviously with COVID we’ve had to miss out on a lot of things, a lot of people have had to make some hard choices about how they’re spending their holiday season so we wanted to be able to still reach the families and bring some holiday cheer to people while trying to keep everybody safe,” said Hancock City Hall Volunteer Samantha Boatman.

Also, near the Christmas tree, a mailbox was set up for anyone who wants to make sure Santa gets their list just in time for the holidays.

