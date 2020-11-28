Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus

The governor says the relief package should provide direct financial support to families and small businesses.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan legislature to pass a $100 million COVID-19 state stimulus.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says the relief package should provide direct financial support to families and small businesses.

Whitmer is asking the legislature to make this a priority in their remaining sessions this year.

Both the State House and Senate resume session on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In the letter, the governor also asked them to pass legislation that would require masks in public.

Face coverings are already required in many places under the state health department’s epidemic orders.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days
Michigan coronavirus
Calumet cafe among those cited, fined for MDHHS Epidemic Order violations
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.P. adds 62 cases; state health department does not report data
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Update: All lanes reopened on US-2 at Whitefish Lane after structure fire

Latest News

The city of Hancock lit their Christmas tree with an appearance from Santa Friday
Hancock tree lighting brings out Santa, Christmas spirit
Black Friday
Stores are making safety a top priority on Black Friday
Coronavirus restroom graphic.
NMU students testing wastewater for COVID-19
Courtesy of WBAY
Snowy owl rescued after run-in with fox