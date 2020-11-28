Advertisement

Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

Patricia had a 13-29-1 record as head coach
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, ending the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

The Lions made the moves Saturday that were surprising to no one. Detroit lost consecutive games for the third time this season, collapsing in a 41-25 loss to Houston at home on Thursday after getting shut out for the first time in 11 years in its previous game at Carolina.

The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

