Update: All lanes reopened on US-2 at Whitefish Lane after structure fire

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Friday, November 27, 11:00 a.m.

At approximately 11a.m Friday, all lanes on US-2 at Whitefish Lane have reopened.

----

According to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation westbound US-2 at Whitefish Lane is currently closed due to a structure fire in Delta County.

No further information has been released at this time.

TV6 and Fox UP will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.