Update: All lanes reopened on US-2 at Whitefish Lane after structure fire

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Friday, November 27, 11:00 a.m.

At approximately 11a.m Friday, all lanes on US-2 at Whitefish Lane have reopened.

According to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation westbound US-2 at Whitefish Lane is currently closed due to a structure fire in Delta County.

No further information has been released at this time.

TV6 and Fox UP will update with more information as it becomes available.

