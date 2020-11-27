Upper Michigan salons can remain open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite all the recent changes to businesses, salons are still open. Amber Liikala has been in business downtown for seven years.

“We are allowed to stay open – thank God – we are really thankful for that because we feel like we are essential, and we should be allowed to stay open for the remainder of this pandemic as long as we are following the guideline,” said Amber Liikala, owner of Attitudes Luxury Salon.

Even though her salon was closed for three months earlier in the year, it can now remain open with some new COVID-19 changes.

“We wear our masks the entire appointment as always and now our customers can no longer remove them during their service at any time,” said Liikala.

Following regulations set by the state of Michigan, her team sanitizes between every customer, all used chairs are spread out and no extra people are allowed in the salon.

“We want to stay open, we want to stay safe and we want our businesses to survive this pandemic,” said Liikala. “I just want everyone to stay positive and to support small businesses because we’re all hurting in some way. We all need your business to stay open.”

She’s thankful for everyone who has supported local businesses because it’s not just salons who are struggling to stay open.

“My heart does go out to all the restaurants and bars who basically have been closed since March. I really hope that our community can step up, especially during Christmas time, to buy gift certificates from them and to continue to get takeout,” said Liikala.

The current guidelines are in effect through December 8.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.