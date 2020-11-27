Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 313 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths. The state health department did not report data on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving. The below numbers are a combination of Thursday and Friday numbers.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 2 cases

Baraga : 38 cases, 4 deaths, 26 recoveries

Chippewa : 17 cases, 1 death, 35 recoveries

Delta : 26 cases

Dickinson : 51 cases, 3 deaths

Gogebic : 15 cases, 1 death, 39 recoveries

Houghton : 23 cases, 54 recoveries

Iron : 10 cases

Keweenaw : 1 case, 5 recoveries

Luce : 2 cases

Mackinac : 5 cases

Marquette : 101 cases, 1 death

Menominee : 14 cases, 3 deaths

Ontonagon : 4 cases, 2 deaths, 19 recoveries

Schoolcraft: 4 cases

As of Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,611 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,926 are considered recovered and 242 have resulted in death.

