Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days
The state health department did not report data on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 313 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths. The state health department did not report data on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving. The below numbers are a combination of Thursday and Friday numbers.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: 2 cases
- Baraga: 38 cases, 4 deaths, 26 recoveries
- Chippewa: 17 cases, 1 death, 35 recoveries
- Delta: 26 cases
- Dickinson: 51 cases, 3 deaths
- Gogebic: 15 cases, 1 death, 39 recoveries
- Houghton: 23 cases, 54 recoveries
- Iron: 10 cases
- Keweenaw: 1 case, 5 recoveries
- Luce: 2 cases
- Mackinac: 5 cases
- Marquette: 101 cases, 1 death
- Menominee: 14 cases, 3 deaths
- Ontonagon: 4 cases, 2 deaths, 19 recoveries
- Schoolcraft: 4 cases
As of Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,611 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,926 are considered recovered and 242 have resulted in death.
