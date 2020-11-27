Advertisement

Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days

The state health department did not report data on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 313 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths. The state health department did not report data on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving. The below numbers are a combination of Thursday and Friday numbers.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 2 cases
  • Baraga: 38 cases, 4 deaths, 26 recoveries
  • Chippewa: 17 cases, 1 death, 35 recoveries
  • Delta: 26 cases
  • Dickinson: 51 cases, 3 deaths
  • Gogebic: 15 cases, 1 death, 39 recoveries
  • Houghton: 23 cases, 54 recoveries
  • Iron: 10 cases
  • Keweenaw: 1 case, 5 recoveries
  • Luce: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 5 cases
  • Marquette: 101 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 14 cases, 3 deaths
  • Ontonagon: 4 cases, 2 deaths, 19 recoveries
  • Schoolcraft: 4 cases

As of Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,611 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,926 are considered recovered and 242 have resulted in death.

