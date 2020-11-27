Stores are making safety a top priority on Black Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Safety concerns echoed throughout retail stores Friday as they tackled Black Friday during a health crisis.

Store managers like Kurt Freudenstein at Getz’s in Downtown Marquette said customers seem to accept the measures that have to be taken.

“Understanding that for their safety we need to do these procedures and take time and clean the counters before the next person comes up,” Freudentstein said. “Everybody seems real appreciative of that.”

Menards in Marquette Township has been focused on preventing clusters of people.

“Soon as we noticed a line at the door,” General Manager Daniel Staley said. “We opened early to let everybody in to lower the congestion. We also are running the sale for 10 days instead of 6 hours, two days, three days like we normally do.”

Although stores have seen a steady flow of foot traffic, most of the shopping being done is at the click of a fingertip.

Getz’s men’s department manager said they’ve seen a big spike in online orders over the past few days.

Stores like Beth Millner Jewelry in Downtown Marquette has closed its storefront to guest leaving phone orders, curbside pick up or online shopping their only options.

“Online you can shop in your pajamas, you’re comfortable,” owner, Beth Millner said. “You don’t have that pressure of shopping and getting out if someone else is trying to shop and you’re trying to social distance. So, it’s quite a bit safer.”

She said she will extend her deal of 50% off select items through next week but will not open her doors anytime soon.

“We’ll probably wait until our hospitals are not as busy, too and the health department says it’s okay to do a few more things.”

Nonetheless, many local shop owners and managers expressed their appreciation with people who are shopping local.

