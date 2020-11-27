Advertisement

Snowy owl rescued after run-in with fox

The bird is currently in the care of the Chocolay Raptor Center
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowy owl was recently rescued by the Chocolay Raptor Center.

On Wednesday, people looking for property in the Munising area noticed the bird being chased by a fox on a beach. The people noticed the owl could not fly away from the animal, and was able to get a hold of it before contacting the Raptor Center.

The bird was brought in Wednesday Night and was discovered to have an injured left wing.

“We think he got tangled up in something,” said Raptor Center Co-Founder Bob Jensen. “Maybe [it was] the fox. Maybe it was something else. He will just need some recuperation time, but he should do well.”

The Raptor Center says the owl is in good spirits and is expected to recover within the next four to eight weeks.

