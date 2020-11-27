Snow chances in the WNW wind belts Friday as cold front brushes through the U.P.
Front to exit overnight for a mostly sunny and mild Saturday on tap
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST
Building high pressure over Lake Superior late Sunday will produce the chance of Lake Effect snow over the northern belts by Monday.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow over the WNW wind belts; breezy west winds with gusts 20+ mph
Highs: 30
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild
Highs: 40
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and colder
Highs: 20s
*Overnight Lows: 10s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
Highs: 30
