Snow chances in the WNW wind belts Friday as cold front brushes through the U.P.

Front to exit overnight for a mostly sunny and mild Saturday on tap
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST
Building high pressure over Lake Superior late Sunday will produce the chance of Lake Effect snow over the northern belts by Monday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow over the WNW wind belts; breezy west winds with gusts 20+ mph

Highs: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: 40

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and colder

Highs: 20s

*Overnight Lows: 10s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

Brief build in high pressure over the Upper Peninsula to keep skies mostly clear until Sunday...
Sunny and mild start in the U.P. Saturday as system exits the region
Nuisance snow flurries or drizzle possible for some
Brisk & Breezy Friday
Any untreated surfaces may still be slick with patchy ice & snow early
Gradual Afternoon Clearing
Mild but Cloudy Weather Will Continue Through Thanksgiving