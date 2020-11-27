Snow chances in the WNW wind belts Friday as cold front brushes through the U.P.

Building high pressure over Lake Superior late Sunday will produce the chance of Lake Effect snow over the northern belts by Monday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow over the WNW wind belts; breezy west winds with gusts 20+ mph

Highs: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: 40

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and colder

Highs: 20s

*Overnight Lows: 10s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

