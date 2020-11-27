Packers striving for consistency on both sides of the ball

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday night in an NFC North divisional matchup. The Bears have lost four straight after a hot start to the season, but their defense is still one of the best in the league.

That could pose a problem for a Packers offense that, started hot against the Colts great defense, before being held to just three points in the second half of a Sunday loss. The key to a Packers win this week, is like any, get the running backs more involved in the game plan.

“You have to do your best to figure out how you can try to run the ball to then open up the play passes, open up different things and so you have to be creative, you have to try to see how you can not let them all play downhill and tee off on the offensive line,” said Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. “It’s definitely a challenge, this is a really good defense.”

Another area the Packers hope for improvement is on defense. It’s no secret defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s squad has struggled this year, but the Bears have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Working in the Packers favor is the Bears starting quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky, who hasn’t played in two months after getting benched, will be the signal caller for Chicago on Sunday.

Whether he’s rusty or not though, Trubisky is mobile, and will be playing with fresh legs.

“With Trubisky, we have to be much more conscious of the scramble,” said Pettine. “When they’ve had their success, it’s been because he can make plays with his arm, but when wasn’t there, he could take off and make people miss. So that’s something we have to be aware of.”

Pregame coverage begins Sunday night at 7 p.m. on TV6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

