Local jewelry shop closes storefront during Black Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beth Millner Jewelry has shifted its focus to its online store and has temporarily closed its showroom.

Owner Beth Millner closed her storefront on November 16. She said she doesn’t feel comfortable having it open until hospitals are less overwhelmed and the health department says it’s okay for restaurants to reopen their indoor dining.

In the meantime, customers can order from the storefront window, online or over the phone. If someone wants to see an item before purchasing, they can call the store beforehand so the staff can have the pieces ready when they show up.

Millner said she doesn’t think closing her showroom has hurt her business because they’ve made sure the website has everything customers need.

“For people that want to shop with us, it makes it a little easier,” Millner said. “We do all the photography and the design for the website in-house and so we have a beautiful website that I hope people enjoy looking at.”

For Black Friday, they have a sale for 50% select items from November 27 to December 4.

You can visit Beth Millner Jewelry’s website here or call 906-273-0243.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.