Lions playoff hopes diminishing after Thanksgiving Day loss

By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday’s loss may very well be the nail in the coffin of the Detroit Lions 2020-21 season. The team currently sits at 4-7, 3.5 games behind the Packers for the division, and 2.5 games out of the playoffs.

Even with an extra team making it from each conference, the odds are still bad for Detroit. They would pretty much have to win every game, and hope for some help from other teams. That would mean beating the Bears, Packers, Vikings, Titans, and Buccaneers. Three potential playoff teams, and three division rivals.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has only been to the playoffs three times during his time with the Lions, knows the team hasn’t been good enough.

“That’s what we work for,” said Stafford. “That’s why we put all the work in, to play in big time games, in games that mean a bunch. Every time we go out there and play, it means everything. What you put on tape is who you are as a player, so we have to go out there and prove it every single time, as players. So it’s definitely disappointing losing games.”

The Lions have a short break before what they hope to be a miracle run begins. Their next game is Sunday, December 6t in Chicago.

