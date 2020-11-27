Brisk & Breezy Friday

Friday: Brisk & breezy under variable cloudiness. Intermittent flurries and drizzle are possible along the Copper Country and for points downwind from Lake Superior from east of Munising.

Highs 30s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonally mild.

Highs: 40° into the 40s.

Sunday: Becoming increasingly cloudy with falling late-day temperatures and a wintry mix in the evening on a developing northwest wind.

Highs: 30s.

Monday: Generally cloudy, colder & windy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Moderate accumulation expected.

Highs: 20s.

Slightly below-average temperatures and occasional lake effect snow showers are forecast through midweek with gradual improvement late in the week.

