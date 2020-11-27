Advertisement

Brisk & Breezy Friday

Nuisance snow flurries or drizzle possible for some
By Shawn Householder
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Brisk & breezy under variable cloudiness. Intermittent flurries and drizzle are possible along the Copper Country and for points downwind from Lake Superior from east of Munising.

Highs 30s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonally mild.

Highs: 40° into the 40s.

Sunday: Becoming increasingly cloudy with falling late-day temperatures and a wintry mix in the evening on a developing northwest wind.

Highs: 30s.

Monday: Generally cloudy, colder & windy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Moderate accumulation expected.

Highs: 20s.

Slightly below-average temperatures and occasional lake effect snow showers are forecast through midweek with gradual improvement late in the week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus
Michigan coronavirus
Calumet cafe among those cited, fined for MDHHS Epidemic Order violations
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.P. adds 62 cases; state health department does not report data
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Update: All lanes reopened on US-2 at Whitefish Lane after structure fire

Latest News

Brief build in high pressure over the Upper Peninsula to keep skies mostly clear until Sunday...
Sunny and mild start in the U.P. Saturday as system exits the region
A touch of wintry mix for Black Friday as the front enters the U.P. Friday morning, exiting out...
Snow chances in the WNW wind belts Friday as cold front brushes through the U.P.
Any untreated surfaces may still be slick with patchy ice & snow early
Gradual Afternoon Clearing
WOD: 11/25/2020
Mild but Cloudy Weather Will Continue Through Thanksgiving