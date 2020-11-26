UPHS Portage holds 9th Annual Turkey Trot

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County began Thanksgiving with a little morning tradition.

Thursday Morning was the 9th Annual Turkey Trot held at UPHS Portage in Hancock.

People walk a 5K (3.1 miles) on a snowmobile trail located behind the hospital, as well as the area surrounding the building.

To enforce social distancing, groups of 20 people would begin trotting every ten minutes.

Despite the event’s minor adjustments, the clinic’s health and safety manager, Angela Luskin, says it was important for people to get some holiday exercise.

“This is an important event,” Luskin said. “It’s important to get physical activity, and to be able to do that in a safe way, and to demonstrate that has been done safely, I think, is very important.”

Participants were given a blue and white Turkey Trot winter hat as a souvenir. The hope is for everyone to trot all at once next Thanksgiving.

