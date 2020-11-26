Advertisement

U.P. adds 62 cases; state health department does not report data

The state health department says they will not report new data Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 62 coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state health department says they will not report new data Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving.

The Delta and Menominee Health Department is the only local agency reporting so far.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Baraga: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Chippewa: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Delta: 35 cases
  • Dickinson: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Gogebic: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Houghton: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Iron: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Luce: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Mackinac: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Marquette: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Menominee: 27 cases
  • Ontonagon: 0 cases (health department not reporting)
  • Schoolcraft: 0 cases (health department not reporting)

As of Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6:00 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,285 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 5,748 are considered recovered and 227 have resulted in death.

