TRIO Pre-College Programs to host Virtual Financial Aid Night for seniors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An upcoming virtual event aims to help high school seniors and their families navigate financial aid documents for higher education.

TRIO Pre-College Programs is hosting a Virtual Financial Aid Night on Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

TRIO serves students in Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga, Ontonagon, Gogebic, and Iron Counties, but any high school seniors in Upper Michigan and their families can participate in the virtual event for free. No RSVP is necessary.

Seniors and their parents can learn more about what aid is available to them, including federal, state, and local aid. They can also learn how to get help filling out FAFSA by scheduling a one-on-one appointment with a TRIO academic advisor.

Academic advisor Kailee Laplander said filling out FAFSA is critical for getting any financial aid.

“If you want money from your college, even if you want merit-based money from your college, they still require you to fill out the FAFSA. So, it’s important that you do that. If you are planning to utilize the TIP scholarship, which is a Michigan need-based program, if you want to utilize that, they still require you to fill out the FAFSA even though it’s a state-based program,” said Laplander.

Laplander encouraged seniors to fill out FAFSA even if they aren’t sure of their post-graduation plans. She said it’s easier to turn down money than it is to ask for money at the last minute.

Laplander also said seniors should fill out FAFSA sooner than later, preferably before the end of the calendar year.

You can access the TRIO event on the program’s website here. You can view the Facebook event here.

