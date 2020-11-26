L’Anse and Hancock volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the gift of giving was seen at multiple Upper Peninsula locations, including L’anse United Methodist Church, which would usually hold the annual L’anse Community Thanksgiving.

Congregants took it upon themselves to give the meal to the community.

“The meals consist of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, a roll, and a pumpkin bar for dessert,” said the event’s leader, Sally Klaasen.

The meals would either get picked up, or be delivered to people working at local businesses. Klaasen was grateful for all the help.

“These people here are amazing,” she said. “We represent a number of different churches and folks out of the community. I can’t thank them enough.”

Up the road in Hancock, another community effort. Sarah Hoffman, at Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly, and other volunteers helped bring Thanksgiving to seniors in Houghton County and beyond.

“Out of our Hancock location, we delivered 120 meals,” Hoffman stated. “Out of all of our sites, I believe we delivered close to 1,100.”

Hoffman says COVID would not stop volunteers from giving their senior friends a meaningful holiday.

“It is a little different and a little sad,” she said. “But, we’re so glad that we were still able to deliver meals and create a happy Thanksgiving for many of our elders.”

Both groups already have plans for the holidays next year. Klaasen is hoping for an in-person meal next Thanksgiving.

“I think fellowship is just as important to bring people together,” Klaasen mentioned, “and for those who are isolated to get them together with someone else.”

Little Brothers plans on delivering meals on Christmas.

