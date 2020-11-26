Advertisement

GetSetUp helps seniors get connected

The interactive learning platform is designed to upskill and reskill adults 60 and older.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST
Mich. (WLUC) - Virtual tools like Zoom are keeping many of us connected while we’re apart. One organization is helping seniors learn about Zoom and other technologies to stay in touch with their loved ones.

GetSetUp is an interactive learning platform is designed to upskill and reskill adults 60 and older. Those adults, usually retired teachers, then teach other their age about a variety of topics, including technology, social media, and health and wellness.

GetSetUp President and Co-founder Lawrence Kosick says the peer-to-peer learning environment helps to make these skills more accessible.

“A lot of us are intimidated about trying things for the first time because we don’t want to feel like we’re wrong, we don’t want to feel like we’re dumb,” Kosick said. “If somebody can make it easy, friendly, and approachable, and we can be in a group that is similar in age, it’s just so much more comfortable.”

To learn more about GetSetUp, visit getsetup.io.

