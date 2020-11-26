A&M Cafe serves 100 Thanksgiving dinners

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The A&M Cafe in Skandia served 100 takeout Thanksgiving dinners.

The owner says that’s fewer than the 160 they served last year.

Still, today was one of the best days they had seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Customers steadily picked up their Thanksgiving dinners and took them to go.

The owner says, that the support of the community is especially appreciated since the restaurant lost so much revenue during the summer months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When we lose the summer that’s bad for the winter because the summer is what carries us through the winter and then so far today has been really good,” said Kim Oliver, the part owner of A&M Cafe. “The people supported us today.”

The A&M Cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.