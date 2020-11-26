Advertisement

8th annual IshpeTurkey Trot raises money to feed Ishpeming students

Participants raised $3,000 for Hematite Power Packs.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thanksgiving morning, 163 people participated in the 8th annual IshpeTurkey Trot.

The event was hosted by nonprofit Go Get Outside. Participants of every age walked, jogged, and ran the 5k.

Proceeds from the race will help to fund Hematite Power Packs, which feed Ishpeming students. Race director Tyler Gauthier says it’s especially important to continue fighting childhood hunger amid the pandemic.

“What we lived on this year was hunger doesn’t stop for COVID, and that kept us going,” Gauthier said. “We feed over 100 children per week in our school systems throughout the year. It’s an incredible program and it shows the need in the community for food, so we’re happy to meet that need.”

Through donations and registration, this year’s IshpeTurkey Trot brought in more than $3,000 for the Power Packs. The IshpeTurkey Trot is the biggest fundraiser for Hematite Power Packs each year.

