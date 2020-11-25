UPDATE: Woman arraigned on felony animal cruelty charge in Delta County puppy mill investigation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A Maple Ridge Township resident was arraigned in court Friday in connection to an alleged puppy mill in Delta County.

Rebecca Sue Johnson faces a felony for abandonment/animal cruelty to 25 or more animals, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a misdemeanor for unregistered animal shelter, punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

A closed probable cause hearing is scheduled for December 17.

On November 23, Johnson posted a $60,000 cash or surety bond and is not allowed to purchase, possess, or care for animals.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Maple Ridge Township woman is facing Felony animal cruelty charges.

Rebecca Sue Johnson is being charged with Felony Abandoning/Cruelty to 25 or more Animals, punishable by up to seven years in prison. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge for an unregistered Animal Shelter and/or pound, punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

The charges stem from an investigation that started back in August, when a State Police trooper answered a call about a horse in the middle of the road. The trooper ended up finding several cages with dogs who appeared to be neglected. In total, Michigan State Police seized 134 dogs, 11 miniature horses, and seven horses from the property. Many of the miniature horses and dogs were pregnant. According a press release from the Delta County Prosecuting attorney, approximately 100 puppies have been birthed at the Delta Animal Shelter, where all of the animals have been living since August. ‘

The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office thanks the investigatory efforts of Michigan State Police, and Delta County Sheriff’s Office. The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office also thanks the tremendous efforts of the Delta Animal Shelter, including the numerous volunteers and foster families, Bay Veterinary Clinic, D&D Dog Dynamics, Pampered Pets Grooming, and Countryside Veterinary Clinic.

