U.P. runner earns Second Team All-conference in Mid American Conference

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Emily Paupore has earned Second Team All-Conference for Central Michigan University in the Mid American Conference Cross Country race held Saturday at Bowling Green, Ohio.

Paupore finished the six kilometer run in 12th place with a time of 21 minutes, 26.9 seconds. She was the fourth freshman to cross the finish line.

“Paupore’s not afraid,” said Chippewa’s Head Coach Jenny Swieton. “She’s super, super competitive and she’s going to try to beat whoever’s out there, no matter who they are. That’s what you want to build your team around, people who aren’t afraid of anybody. They’re going to give it everything they have.”

