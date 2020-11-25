Advertisement

Marquette’s Vanderschaaf signs with NMU for swimming

Has won or shared six U.P. titles
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette High School Senior Erin Vanderschaaf has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career at Northrn Michigan University.

Vanderschaaf participated in the Wildcat Aquatic Club in 2020. Before that she was a six-time Upper Peninsula champion.

In 2019 she helped the Redettes to wins in the 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay and the 500 Individual Freestyle.

Vanderschaaf captured the 200 Individual Medley, 500 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relay in 2018.

