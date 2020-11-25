Marquette Township keeps holiday tradition alive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the challenges this year, Marquette Township made sure the community was bright with Christmas spirit at the annual tree lighting.

The holiday tradition looked a little different this year due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus. Everything took place outside, and families stayed in their own groups and maintained social distancing.

The Township Manager, Jon Kangas, believes holiday cheer is needed now more than ever.

“We need to bring some joy this holiday season especially for the kids,” Kangas said. “And of course we always kick off the season here in Marquette Township with the tree lighting, so we’re gonna keep the tradition going.”

Santa made an appearance to collect wish lists and provide presents for the children.

