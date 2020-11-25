Advertisement

Marquette Township keeps holiday tradition alive

Despite the challenges this year, Marquette Township made sure the community was bright with Christmas spirit.
The holiday tradition looked a little different this year due to the restrictions from the...
The holiday tradition looked a little different this year due to the restrictions from the coronavirus.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the challenges this year, Marquette Township made sure the community was bright with Christmas spirit at the annual tree lighting.

The holiday tradition looked a little different this year due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus. Everything took place outside, and families stayed in their own groups and maintained social distancing.

The Township Manager, Jon Kangas, believes holiday cheer is needed now more than ever.

“We need to bring some joy this holiday season especially for the kids,” Kangas said. “And of course we always kick off the season here in Marquette Township with the tree lighting, so we’re gonna keep the tradition going.”

Santa made an appearance to collect wish lists and provide presents for the children.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260
MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Latest News

Marquette Board of Light & Power discusses plans for 2021
Abbot BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag CARD
Marquette County Jail starts using faster COVID-19 testing
McGillviray checks a deer head, at the Norway check station.
Firearm Deer Hunting Season moves forward
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 150 in Upper Michigan Tuesday, state adds 6.3K