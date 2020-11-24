Advertisement

Wintry mix returns for a slick Tuesday evening drive

Minor snow & ice accumulations are expected into Wednesday morning
By Shawn Householder
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The latest weather disturbance shifting eastward across the Great Lake will bring quickly increasing clouds, light snow, rain and freezing drizzle Tuesday afternoon and evening. Near or above-freezing temperatures will result in accumulation of an inch or less. However a thin glaze of ice and snow may create a few slick spots Tuesday evening and overnight. Drier air will gradually work back into the area from west to east Wednesday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow developing west and south; snow may be mixed with rain

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Generally cloudy with isolated drizzle in the far south and eastern U.P. mainly early. Otherwise, dry.

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mild, mostly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Dry weather stick around into this weekend. However, a strong cold front will bring sharply cooler temperatures and some lake effect snow Sunday into Monday of next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260
MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Latest News

WOD: 11/23/2020
Some Snow and Possible Rain Will Develop Across the Area Tuesday
Christmas trees growing at Meister's Tree Farm in Marquette County.
Slow clearing Monday afternoon
Snow, icy roads and gusty winds to potentially impact the morning drive in the U.P.
Snowy, blustery commute in the NW wind belts Monday with gradual clearing late
West-to-east frontal system to produce rain and snow covering U.P.-wide by Sunday evening.
Chance for rain and snow west by Sunday AM as next system enters the U.P.