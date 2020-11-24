Wintry mix returns for a slick Tuesday evening drive
Minor snow & ice accumulations are expected into Wednesday morning
The latest weather disturbance shifting eastward across the Great Lake will bring quickly increasing clouds, light snow, rain and freezing drizzle Tuesday afternoon and evening. Near or above-freezing temperatures will result in accumulation of an inch or less. However a thin glaze of ice and snow may create a few slick spots Tuesday evening and overnight. Drier air will gradually work back into the area from west to east Wednesday.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow developing west and south; snow may be mixed with rain
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Generally cloudy with isolated drizzle in the far south and eastern U.P. mainly early. Otherwise, dry.
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Mild, mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s
Dry weather stick around into this weekend. However, a strong cold front will bring sharply cooler temperatures and some lake effect snow Sunday into Monday of next week.
