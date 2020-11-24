Advertisement

‘Warm Coats for Warm Hearts’ campaign ongoing

The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America began the initiative to collect coats and donate them to those in need.
Winter coat donations are needed for the “Warm Coats for Warm Hearts” campaign.
Winter coat donations are needed for the "Warm Coats for Warm Hearts" campaign.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America announce its annual “Warm Coats for Warm Hearts” campaign aimed at collecting coats and donating them to those in need in our community.

This fundraiser will run for one week ending Friday, November 27. There are donation boxes at Elmer’s County Market entrance and at Glik’s in the Delta Plaza Mall.

The goal of this campaign is to provide a warm winter coat to those in need in our community.

At the end of the week, donations will be distributed to Tri-County Safe Harbor and the Salvation Army, both of Escanaba.

Winter coats of all sizes, including children and adult sizes, can be dropped off at either collection box location.

If you have any questions, or would like to donate, please Email Lexi Chaillier (lexi.chaillier@baycollege.edu) or Jessica Gaskill (jgaskill1@lssu.edu).

