UPDON raises diabetes awareness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is American Diabetes Month. The U.P Diabetes Outreach Network is raising awareness about pre-diabetes and prevention.

The Diabetes Prevention Program offers support and tools to lead a healthier life.

Program Director Ann Constance says one-third of U.P. adults are at risk of developing diabetes. One of those adults, Lynn St. Aubin, joined the program and significantly reduced her risk of diabetes. She says one of the most beneficial parts of the program is the support system.

“The best thing that has come out of the classes is not only the awareness and the tools but other fellow members of this group.” says St. Aubin.

“When you’ve got a supportive environment and supportive people to help you along the way, it makes a huge difference,” Constance says. “And also to learn from each other.”

For more information on diabetes prevention resources, visit diabetesinmichigan.org. To take a one-minute diabetes risk test, click here.

