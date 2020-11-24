Advertisement

U.P. foundations take part in ‘Giving Tuesday’

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - December 1 is Giving Tuesday, but some Upper Peninsula organizations are extending a lending hand beyond one day.

“With these critical needs we’re recognizing that now is the time to really step in and help out the best we can,” Zosha Eppensteiner, the Community Foundation of Marquette County Director of Finance and Administration, said.

As its contribution for Giving Tuesday the foundation is opening a grant cycle to allow non-profits to apply for operation support the whole month of December. Each non-profit can apply for a grant for up to two thousand dollars.

According to Fortune, economists say by the end of September nearly 100,000 small businesses closed permanently due to the pandemic and they said “it may only get worse”.

However, the Community Foundation of Marquette County is here to stop that from happening.

“A couple grand may not be making a huge difference to some, but to some non-profits it be a matter of paying their electricity bill or making it through the month,” Eppensteiner said.

The foundation is also promoting local businesses during Giving Tuesday. If you visit their Facebook page, you could enter a contest for a chance to win a $50 Love on Local gift card.

Another Marquette foundation making a contribution is the Superior Health Foundation. This year its focus is on food insecurity on college campuses.

“We have set a goal to $9,000 across the U.P. with the idea that we will provide $1500 in funding to restock the food banks for the six colleges in the up,” Superior Health Foundation executive director, Jim LaJoie said.

LaJoie encourages everyone to find a reason to give back.

“Maybe it’s to support your alma mater,” LaJoie said. “Maybe it’s to sponsor a child. Every lit bit counts.”

Superior Health Foundation will begin taking donations on Monday, November 30. Visit their website and click ‘GIVE NOW’.

To donate to Community Foundation of Marquette County visit their website as well.

