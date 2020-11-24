Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Latest News

McGillviray checks a deer head, at the Norway check station.
Firearm Deer Hunting Season moves forward
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 150 in Upper Michigan Tuesday, state adds 6.3K
Finlandia University logo on a laptop.
Finlandia looks to raise student scholarship money for Giving Tuesday
Glass recycling in Negaunee Township.
Negaunee Township kicks off new glass collection service