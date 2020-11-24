The UPside - November 23, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is the Executive Director of Superiorland Housing Solutions, Ryan Redmond.

Redmond began the organization in March 2019 and provides services to help with recovery and transition housing. It especially focuses on helping people who have been chronically homeless.

Learn more about Superiorland Housing Solutions in the video above.

