The UPside - November 23, 2020

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is the Executive Director of Superiorland Housing Solutions, Ryan Redmond.

Redmond began the organization in March 2019 and provides services to help with recovery and transition housing. It especially focuses on helping people who have been chronically homeless.

Learn more about Superiorland Housing Solutions in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

