Some Snow and Possible Rain Will Develop Across the Area Tuesday
Some Minor Snow Accumulation Possible in Parts of Upper Michigan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow developing west and south; snow may be mixed with rain
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Chance of a little snow and rain early east, mostly cloudy and mild
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Mild, mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s
It should turn somewhat colder Friday, with mild conditions Saturday. A stronger cold front may move through Upper Michigan during Sunday with some light snow transitioning to snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior by evening.
