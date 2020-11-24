Some Snow and Possible Rain Will Develop Across the Area Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow developing west and south; snow may be mixed with rain

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Chance of a little snow and rain early east, mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mild, mostly cloudy

Highs: 40s

It should turn somewhat colder Friday, with mild conditions Saturday. A stronger cold front may move through Upper Michigan during Sunday with some light snow transitioning to snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior by evening.

