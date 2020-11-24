‘Small Business Saturday’ is on November 28th

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Small Business Saturday’ is almost here. It’s an event that takes place throughout the country, this Saturday, November 28th.

It’s to show support to small business that have been impacted by the pandemic. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority program director, Amber Pipp says many Iron Mountain businesses will be open, with lots of deals.

‘With how much the businesses have gone through this year, with the pandemic, they just need our support more than ever. I always encourage people, before shopping at a bigger store, see if it’s possible to get at our small businesses first,” she said.

Many downtown businesses around Upper Michigan will be participating.

