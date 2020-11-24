Advertisement

Ravens Nest bar and grill in Crystal Falls offering free takeout meal for Thanksgiving

The owner CJ Smith, says money and food donations from people are being dropped off daily to the business, to make sure the FREE meal is still on the menu.
Three turkeys were donated to the business to help with the free meanl.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -The Ravens Nest Bar and Grill in Crystal Falls may not currently be open for dine in, but the owner CJ Smith, says that won’t stop her from serving a take-out thanksgiving meal.

“It warms our heart to be able to do it,” she added.

When Smith took over Ravens Nest in 2017, she said she promised the previous owners that she would continue the free Thanksgiving meal. This year with the pandemic, the community has also helped chip in. Smith says money and food donations from people are being dropped off daily to the business, to make sure the FREE meal is still on the menu.

“We’ve had awesome support. It’s great this community pulls together when it needs too,” she said.

Takeout begins at 2 p.m. central time, on Thanksgiving day, and comes with a list of yummy food.

“We have turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy,” she told TV6.

Don’t forget the stuffing, yams, and many desserts! Food will be served until it is gone.

Smith is asking people to call ahead to order at 906-875-6355..anytime now through the Thursday. She says she will continue to assist the area, as much as she can.

“The community has supported us tremendously throughout all of this, and we appreciate it very much,” said Smith.

This meal is just another way Ravens Nest is showing they’re thankful for the support.

