Packers home game moved to Saturday, December 19

Green Bay hosts Carolina on a Saturday
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, NY (WLUC) - The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season. The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.

