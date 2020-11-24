Advertisement

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash

Police say an out of control SUV hit two parked cars.
((AP Images))
By Greg Trick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a traffic crash in Iron Mountain.

It happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday on West “A” Street.

Iron Mountain Police say an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed hit a parked car and continued out of control before hitting a second parked car.

Police say the SUV rolled ejecting or partially ejecting both people inside. A male and female were taken to Dickinson County Health Care System in grave condition.

The female died from her injuries and the male was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital.

No further information will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

