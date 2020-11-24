Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

