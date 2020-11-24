MEDC encourages Michiganders to ‘Support Local’ this holiday season, beyond

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thanksgiving and the holiday season are fast approaching, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is urging Michiganders to shop, eat, and travel safely in their own neighborhoods and downtowns through a new “Support Local” campaign.

As efforts continue to combat the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign reminds Michiganders of the importance of supporting local businesses during the upcoming holidays and throughout the winter season.

“As we continue to listen to health experts and encourage safety precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, we want to remind Michiganders that this winter, retail and hospitality businesses are open and ready to help you shop, eat, and stay safely in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Now more than ever, small businesses in Pure Michigan need your support. By staying local, you can help Michigan workers, businesses, and communities thrive this season while enjoying the holidays and finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list.”

As part of the Support Local campaign, the michigan.org website now offers resources that help residents shop and eat local, including links to vibrant downtowns that are filled with local shops specializing in décor, fashion, pet toys, hardware and more. For the craft beverage lover, Michigan’s beer, wine and spirits can be found throughout the state at brick-and-mortar shops and local grocery stores. Around Michigan, independent bookstores overflow with page-turning stories and gifts. To refuel, shoppers can visit one of Michigan’s coffee shops and get a bag of beans to brew at home.

“We remain committed to supporting our small businesses, their workers and the local communities who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19,” said MEDC CEO Mark Burton. “This campaign builds on the nearly 20 COVID-19 economic relief programs we’ve already deployed and showcases the resiliency and ingenuity of Michigan people and businesses, even during a global pandemic.”

MEDC is collaborating with a number of small business associations and organizations around the state to launch this program, including the Small Business Association of Michigan, Small Business Development Center, Michigan Retailers Association, Michigan Downtown Association, and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. These partners are helping to amplify the campaign message through their channels and serve as subject matter experts for media and content opportunities.

The in-state campaign, which begins Nov. 30 and runs through March 31, will include integrated media including digital, social, billboards, as well as traditional media relations initiatives. Featured destinations in the custom content will include Sault Ste. Marie, Houghton/Hancock, Charlevoix, Petoskey, Cheboygan/Alpena, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Mt. Pleasant, Flint, Lansing, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. The budget for the Support Local campaign is $865,000.

For more small business support and resources, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

