Advertisement

Marquette County Jail starts using faster COVID-19 testing

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Jail can now receive COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes thanks to Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Since the pandemic began there have been at least five inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Marquette County Jail and an even larger amount of staff members.

Sometimes the test result turnaround would take up to a week, but the Abbot BinaxNOW COVID test changes that.

“For us the important thing is the time element is 15 minutes versus 5 or 6 days,” Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, said.

Marquette County Jail was approved to begin using the BinaxNOW test November 20.

The testing procedure is fairly the same as other COVID-19 test, except the swab sample does not need to be sent to a lab. Instead, the swab is inserted into 6 drops of extraction reagent.

Once in the chemicals, it needs to be rotated 3 times clockwise, then closed and securely sealed in the card. Fifteen minutes later the result is revealed.

If two lines shows up then you are considered positive for COVID-19 and one line means you’re negative.

Zyburt said that negative results are still handled with extreme caution. He said there’s only a 70 percent chance that you are negative if the result comes out negative.

“You have to still treat the person as if he is positive,” Zyburt said.

That means every prisoner must be isolated for 14 days when they come in, but the negative cases stay together for the 2-week duration, while the positive cases have to quarantine by themselves.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Latest News

Marquette Board of Light & Power discusses plans for 2021
McGillviray checks a deer head, at the Norway check station.
Firearm Deer Hunting Season moves forward
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 150 in Upper Michigan Tuesday, state adds 6.3K
Finlandia University logo on a laptop.
Finlandia looks to raise student scholarship money for Giving Tuesday