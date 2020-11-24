Advertisement

Marquette Board of Light & Power discusses plans for 2021

Capital projects, including the demolition of the old Shiras Plant, among the items discussed.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is looking ahead to the next calendar year.

At its rescheduled regular meeting Tuesday Afternoon, the board discussed the 2021 regular board meeting schedule and the option to renew the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association-- or MECA-- Safety Program Agreement.

The program gives electric cooperatives in the state by providing on-site training, emergency mutual aid assistance, incident investigations and other things.

BLP members also discussed some of the capital projects in the works, such as the expansion of Wright Street and the status of the demolition of the old Shiras Plant.

The board says the demo likely will not begin until late winter or early spring.

