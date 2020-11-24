Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly prepares holiday dinner

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This year has not been normal for the elderly population and those at the Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, a volunteer-based non-profit organization that helps relieve seniors from loneliness and isolation.

Program Director Gail Ross says the health crisis has negatively impacted the face-to-face connection between the organization and the region’s elderly population. Yet, she and her staff have done all they can to make sure their friends are never alone.

“We have made phone calls,” Ross said. “We do special occasion delivery, and we have reached out to them the best we can with our volunteers being safe and our elders being safe.”

The organization held a food drive with help from Michigan Tech’s Lambdi Chi Alpha fraternity, accepting non-perishable foods.

Ross and her team are still moving forward with plans to continue a longtime tradition: freshly cooked Thanksgiving dinners.

“We have this every year in the month of November,” she said. “It’s in coordination with the Feed America program. We have been doing this for over 20 years, or probably since inception of Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly.”

While the cooking portion is still on schedule, there is a slight change regarding seniors eating together and celebrating the holiday.

“The Thanksgiving dinners are all homemade in the kitchens in the sites we declare in our communities,” Ross explained. “We will have the Thanksgiving dinners this year, but they will all be delivery only.”

The organization does the same kind of tradition during the Christmas season, as well as delivers holiday cards. Due to the pandemic, Ross says the organization is expected to deliver more meals than usual.

“We anticipated there may be more elders who are eligible and are 60 or older that may be alone this year,” she stated.

Food donations will be accepted until the end of November. Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly plans to delivering over 1,100 meals for Thanksgiving and for Christmas.

The organization is also in need of volunteers for cooking and delivering meals. To find out how to register, visit register.littlebrothers.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.