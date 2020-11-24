KBIC opening marijuana dispensaries and a grow operation

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is getting into the marijuana business. Director of Cannabis Development for the KBIC Gary Loonsfoot said the tribe is opening two marijuana dispensaries and a grow operation in the next five months.

Recreational and medical marijuana will be sold at the dispensaries. The floor plan will be similar to other establishments, with a lobby area for CBD oil and other items for sale. There will be a separate room for sales of marijuana with THC, plus a fulfillment area.

Loonsfoot said the tribe has allocated $4 million in capital expenditures for the sites. That could be reduced as profits are reinvested in the business.

The tribe’s first dispensary is opening in Crystal Falls at 32 Superior Street. It’s scheduled to open by the end of this year. The tribe is spending $300,000 in remodeling the turn-of-the-century building into a dispensary. The building was a shoe store.

The second KBIC dispensary is in Marquette Township at the now closed Ojibwa Express gas station. It should open in early 2021. The gas pumps and tanks at the site have been drained but remain in place. Loonsfoot said they could be used in the future if the gas station were to reopen. However, it would have to be separate from the marijuana business.

The cost of remodeling the Marquette Township gas station would be much less than the Crystal Falls storefront, since the gas station was built in 2005. Loonsfoot also said the gas station canopy area could be used by customers to pull in and wait for their order to be delivered to their vehicle. He says this is in line with the current COVID-19 guidelines.

In spring of 2021, Loonsfoot said the tribe will have a grow operation in Negaunee Township on the tribe’s property at the old Marquette County Airport. Plans call for building three hard-sided greenhouses, 20,000 square feet in size, in the next two years. The marijuana grown in Negaunee Township will be sold in the KBIC dispensaries, as well as in other Upper Michigan dispensaries. Plans for the grow operation in Negaunee Township have already been submitted.

The KBIC tribe expects to employ about 65 people between all three U.P. sites. Loonsfoot said Native Americans and non-Native Americans would be hired.

The tribe is working with the State of Michigan on licensing and guidelines. The dispensaries are not on tribal property. Loonsfoot said the tribe is going through the state, because the U.S. Department of Justice classifies marijuana as an illegal substance. Loonsfoot said under state rules, the tribe would only be able to deal with state licensed properties.

