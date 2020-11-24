Izzo returns to coaching MSU Basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has resumed leading his team, two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test and after isolating at home.

Izzo was cleared to attend practices over the weekend and returned to work in his on-campus office on Monday. The Hall of Fame coach will be on bench with the 13th-ranked Spartans in their season-opening game Wednesday night at home against Eastern Michigan.

``Our front-line workers during this time have been so essential, and I have a great appreciation for those people and what they have done to fight this disease during this time,’' Izzo said. ``While some people who have tested positive have not been affected too much by it, I am here to tell you that this virus is no joke and everyone must take this seriously.``

