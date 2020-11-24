Advertisement

Izzo returns to coaching MSU Basketball

Spartans open season Wednesday vs. Eastern Michigan
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has resumed leading his team, two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test and after isolating at home.

Izzo was cleared to attend practices over the weekend and returned to work in his on-campus office on Monday. The Hall of Fame coach will be on bench with the 13th-ranked Spartans in their season-opening game Wednesday night at home against Eastern Michigan.

``Our front-line workers during this time have been so essential, and I have a great appreciation for those people and what they have done to fight this disease during this time,’' Izzo said. ``While some people who have tested positive have not been affected too much by it, I am here to tell you that this virus is no joke and everyone must take this seriously.``

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 203 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 300k
A woman in a hospital bed.
Dr. Lorinser: ‘I am very worried about the medical care system being able to take care of people’
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
UPDATE: State says local authorities must enforce MDHHS’ order
Joe Ostman during an interview in 2018.
UP native Joe Ostman set to make NFL debut this Sunday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Football
Four Mountaineers make HS Coaches All-Region Football Team in Division Eight
NMU Hockey cancels its first six games of season
Sports on Demand Sunday 11-22
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL...
Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT