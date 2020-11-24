Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA to host virtual town hall for veterans

The town hall will be streamed on Facebook on Thursday, December 3, at 5:00 p.m. central.
Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain VA will hold a virtual Veteran Town Hall Thursday, December 3.

The livestream will be at 5:00 p.m. central on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vaironmountain.

Leaders from the medical center will discuss the following: Iron Mountain VA’s current status and response to COVID-19, information and progress on the COVID-19 vaccine, deferment of VA co-pay billing statements and other billing information, VA care from home during this time, and good sources for updated COVID-19 information for Veterans.  Veterans will have the opportunity to ask questions on any topic related to VA health care.

These town halls are available for public viewing whether or not you have a Facebook account.  However, to comment or ask questions viewers will need a Facebook account and “like.” Go to the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center Facebook page and click “Like” in order to use the comment boxes.

A video recording of the town hall will be replayed in the evening and will also be available for viewing anytime later by clicking on the video tab. 

Any questions can be directed to the Iron Mountain VA Public Affairs Office at 1-906-774-3300, extensions 32593 or 32001.

