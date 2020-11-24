Advertisement

Holiday Crafts and More at Madgoodies

The 3rd Street art studio also has an on-going can drive and encourages anyone who needs to get rid of their used cans to stop on by and donate.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes, in the age of online shopping, it’s nice to take a break and make something for a change. And with the holidays coming up, what better way to craft the perfect gift or decoration than making it yourself?

In the above video, you’ll find a quick demonstration on how to make a snowman — a perfect mantle or table decoration, or a great gift for a loved one or friend — from just a small block of wood, some felt, googly eyes, and a sock.

“It’s pretty fun, and you can find most of the supplies around your house or at a craft store,” says Madgoodies owner Madeline Goodman.

Goodman’s been running the studio for a little over two years now, and offers a variety of services to the community, including offering up her art for public installation, and helping clients over the phone and web making crafts or picking out ways to decorate their home and office.

Madgoodies is currently running a can drive, which will continue for the foreseeable future. Anyone who needs to get rid of their cans can stop by the store during business hours and donate them. On top of this, the studio is also participating in the upcoming holiday decoration contest put on by the Marquette D.D.A. December 3rd.

You can find a link to Madgoodies website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds 11.5K COVID-19 cases for two-day totals Monday, UP increases by more than 260
MISSING: Illinois man missing in Menominee County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Latest News

Holiday Crafts and More at Madgoodies
Generic hospital capacity graphic.
UP Health System: Wear masks, avoid group gatherings
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
One person killed in Iron Mountain traffic crash