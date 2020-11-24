Holiday Crafts and More at Madgoodies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes, in the age of online shopping, it’s nice to take a break and make something for a change. And with the holidays coming up, what better way to craft the perfect gift or decoration than making it yourself?

In the above video, you’ll find a quick demonstration on how to make a snowman — a perfect mantle or table decoration, or a great gift for a loved one or friend — from just a small block of wood, some felt, googly eyes, and a sock.

“It’s pretty fun, and you can find most of the supplies around your house or at a craft store,” says Madgoodies owner Madeline Goodman.

Goodman’s been running the studio for a little over two years now, and offers a variety of services to the community, including offering up her art for public installation, and helping clients over the phone and web making crafts or picking out ways to decorate their home and office.

Madgoodies is currently running a can drive, which will continue for the foreseeable future. Anyone who needs to get rid of their cans can stop by the store during business hours and donate them. On top of this, the studio is also participating in the upcoming holiday decoration contest put on by the Marquette D.D.A. December 3rd.

You can find a link to Madgoodies website here.

